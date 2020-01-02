Redskins News: Owner Daniel Snyder Wishes Happy Thanksgiving In January

On Thursday, the Washington Redskins rolled out their new head coach Ron Rivera. Equally important, owner Daniel Snyder wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving to kick things off. No, really.

No one: Absolutely no one: Daniel Snyder on January 2: pic.twitter.com/A7RKXZnnr7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2020

Obviously a Freudian slip, this is one of the funnier ones I can remember. Most notably what comes to mind is Bryce Harper back in March; when he said he wanted to ‘bring a title back to D.C.’.

But this one really takes the cake, or the proverbial turkey.

Without question, one of the oddest ways to ever begin a press conference in the history of sports. While we don’t know if it was odd dental humor, or Snyder simply has a lot on his mind; it’s still just odd and humorous.

Meanwhile the remarks of Rivera about maintaining consistency and saying all the right thing all fell by the wayside. Forever, it’s Thanksgiving in D.C. in January. Especially if you’re thinking of the beginning of the Riverboat Ron era.

Now, everyone get ready for some pumpkin pie. How strange this really was.