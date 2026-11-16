Ref crew hustles from one stadium to another, works two NFL games in one day

INDIANAPOLIS — At 4:37 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, referee Don Willard and three fellow officials hurried through the stadium’s concrete corridors, rolling suitcases and carrying snack boxes as they prepared to officiate a second NFL game that night. Umpire Terry Killens yelled “Next stop: Beep! Beep!” as the group, in street clothes, left the officials’ locker room with a police escort to the highway. Kickoff in Cincinnati was less than four hours away and the team’s route still had two hours to go on a construction-interrupted I-74, according to the report.

Willard, Killens, field judge Jabir Walker and side judge Joe Larrew boarded a black sprinter van behind the Dolphins’ team buses; a CBS videographer captured the departure for footage that would be sent to NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Willard carried a pink Pedialyte and the account noted he needed it after the 3 hours and 13 minutes of intense focus he had just completed. Larrew dropped a cookie while walking and stadium security workers waved the officials off, telling them to “Drive safe!”

The sequence was part of a broader reworking of officiating assignments caused by the FAA’s nationwide ground stop Friday. Ramon George, the NFL’s head of officiating training and development, worked through the night to reassign crews based on geographic convenience so officials would not rely on unstable air travel, the report said. The last-minute changes produced “flip-card” rosters longer than the inactive players lists and resulted in the unusual situation of four officials working two games in one day.

The NFL declined ESPN’s request to speak with the four officials or with George about the logistics. Former NFL vice president of officiating and current Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino told ESPN that assigning an official to two games in one day “would be the last resort,” and said the emergency-alternate scenarios normally affect one crew and two officials, not an entire system of crews.

The league typically has officials travel the day before games — except for international assignments — so they can rest and adjust to time zones. The reported double-duty assignments reflected an extraordinary response to the travel disruption and represented a departure from standard NFL operating procedures.