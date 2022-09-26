in NCAA Player

Reggie Bush claims that the NCAA’s shoddy investigation led to the forfeiture of the Heisman Trophy

Reggie Bush, a former running back for USC and the NFL, said that the NCAA initiated a “sloppy” investigation into him and his family before requiring him to forfeit his 2005 Heisman Trophy to the Heisman Trust. During his last season with the Trojans in 2005, Bush dominated the football field for USC, racking up 2,218 yards and 18 touchdowns. Heisman Trophy, which he won comfortably, had to be forfeited in 2010.

 

“I didn’t want to return it in the first place. I was compelled to return it. I never attended a Heisman Trust interview. They decided to accept the Heisman Trophy based on a conference call and, you know, some information that they essentially obtained from the NCAA.”

The investigation’s focus on a home Bush’s parents moved into was a crucial aspect. Bush said that the landlords of the townhouse his parents were renting were not making their mortgage payments. Bush said that the house was just a short-term solution offered by kin.

 

