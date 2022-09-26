“I didn’t want to return it in the first place. I was compelled to return it. I never attended a Heisman Trust interview. They decided to accept the Heisman Trophy based on a conference call and, you know, some information that they essentially obtained from the NCAA.”

The investigation’s focus on a home Bush’s parents moved into was a crucial aspect. Bush said that the landlords of the townhouse his parents were renting were not making their mortgage payments. Bush said that the house was just a short-term solution offered by kin.