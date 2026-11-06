Regrading 2025 deadline trades: Colts’ Gardner deal looks worse a year later

A year after the 2025 trade deadline, ESPN re-evaluated several high-profile deadline deals, including the Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner moves, along with trades that sent Jaelan Phillips, Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed to playoff clubs. The grades reflect results from the past 12 months and expectations for remaining effects going forward, according to ESPN.

The Sauce Gardner trade remains a defining example. According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner while the New York Jets received wide receiver Adonai Mitchell plus 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. ESPN’s original grade for the Colts was a D; that grade has since fallen to an F. The Jets’ grade started at an A and remains an A.

At the time of the trade, ESPN’s Football Power Index gave Indianapolis an 11% chance to win the Super Bowl. That window closed quickly. Gardner suffered a calf injury in his third game with the Colts that cost him all but one game the rest of the season, and one week later quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, ESPN reports. The Colts won just one game after acquiring Gardner, sliding from 7-2 to 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

Performance in 2026 has not erased concerns. ESPN notes Jones ranks 29th of 30 qualifying quarterbacks in QBR, while Gardner has allowed 1.1 yards per coverage snap this season — which ESPN characterizes as average for an outside cornerback — and has a plus-8.5 EPA allowed on targets, a worse-than-average mark. ESPN adds that some of Gardner’s numbers may reflect contested-catch variance and that he may be playing better than the raw yardage figure suggests.

The draft-pick fallout is consequential. ESPN reports the Colts forfeited a first-round pick last year that the Jets turned into tight end Kenyon Sadiq and now lack a first-round selection in 2027. Indianapolis would hold the No. 4 overall pick if the season ended today. ESPN also notes the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Oct. 19 and moved multiple veteran players ahead of this year’s deadline. ESPN cautioned that Adonai Mitchell should not be viewed as a throw-in; he had shown an ability to get open and may be progressing this season.