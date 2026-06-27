Renard open to stay with Tunisia if offered viable long-term project

Herve Renard has signalled he could extend his interim role with Tunisia if the Tunisian Football Federation presents a credible long-term project to oversee. The 57-year-old was appointed on June 16, one match into the World Cup, after the federation parted ways with Sabri Lamouchi following a 5-1 opening defeat by Sweden.

Renard was brought in to try to salvage Tunisia’s campaign but presided over a 4-0 loss to Japan and a 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands. He confirmed to ESPN after the Japan match that his deal was a short-term contract running only until the end of the World Cup, but indicated he would consider remaining if offered a longer project.

“If they proposed to me a real long-term project, and they ask me to stay with Tunisia, then why not? I don’t see why I would refuse it,” Renard said, adding that he respected those with whom discussions would take place. He also said he came for the World Cup and was free to choose the best project for his future.

Renard drew praise for the manner in which he sought to unify a disparate group, but was unable to prevent Tunisia becoming only the eighth African team in World Cup history — and the first since Egypt in 2018 — to leave the tournament without taking a single point.

Tunisia face substantial turnover regardless of Renard’s decision. The national side will seek its eighth different head coach in three years and fourth in the last year. After appointing six consecutive Tunisian coaches between 2019 and 2026, the federation turned to Franco-Tunisian Lamouchi in January; his tenure lasted five months. Tunisia return to competitive action in September when qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations begins, drawn with hosts Uganda, Libya and Botswana.