Report: Mbokazi’s case for a start grows after South Africa’s 2-2 draw with Kenya

South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena, ending a three-game winning run in Pitso Mosimane’s second stint as Bafana Bafana head coach, according to the report. The match underlined the contributions of MLS-based players Lyle Foster, Puso Dithejane and unused substitute Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Foster and Dithejane were effective after coming off the bench, with Dithejane replacing Tshepang Moremi in the 57th minute and creating several chances with pinpoint crosses, according to the report. Foster supplied the assist for Relebohile Mofokeng’s 77th-minute stunner that briefly put South Africa ahead.

The Union Saint-Gilloise attacking midfielder Mofokeng was a standout, hitting the post, scoring and providing creative threat throughout the game until he was substituted in stoppage time for Cassius Mailula, according to the report.

Defensive concerns were exposed late as a mistake by Olwethu Makhanya allowed Ryan Ogam to score the equaliser. The report notes that Ime Okon’s display was below his best and that Okon is short of recent minutes for Hannover 96, while Makhanya has been in strong form for Rangers but came off the back of the late error. The assessment in the report is that at least one change is needed at centre-back for the return meeting in Nairobi.

The report also highlights attacking issues: Bafana Bafana lack an in-form striker in national colours. The report notes that Zakhele Rayners is playing well for Mamelodi Sundowns but has not replicated that goalscoring form for the national team, and that Tshepang Moremi was not clinical on Friday. It adds that Dithejane deserves a starting berth after his recent contributions and that Foster, described as a confidence player, merits a chance to rediscover his shooting touch ahead of the rematch in Nairobi on Tuesday.