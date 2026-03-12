Report: Safety Jaquan Brisker Agrees to Deal with Steelers

Safety Jaquan Brisker has reached an agreement to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to his representatives, who spoke with NFL Network. The move would bring the veteran defensive back to Pittsburgh as a free agent. Terms of the agreement, including contract length and financial details, were not disclosed. The report indicates that the sides have agreed in principle, but no official announcement from the team had been referenced in the initial report. Brisker, a safety known for his physical style and ability to play near the line of scrimmage, is expected to add depth and competition to the Steelers’ secondary. His skill set has typically included strong tackling, run support, and versatility in coverage assignments. By adding a player with starting experience in the defensive backfield, Pittsburgh appears to be addressing its defensive backfield with a focus on reliability and experience. The Steelers have historically placed a premium on defensive toughness and versatility, and the reported addition of Brisker would align with that philosophy. For Brisker, the reported deal represents an opportunity to continue his NFL career with a franchise that has a long-standing defensive identity. His role, usage, and position within the depth chart would be determined by the coaching staff following a completed signing and integration into off‑season activities. Until the Steelers issue a formal announcement, the agreement remains reported rather than confirmed by the team itself. No additional details about physical examinations, official signing dates, or roster moves connected to this report were provided. The report also did not specify how the Steelers plan to adjust their existing safety rotation or how Brisker might be deployed in various defensive packages. As more information becomes available from the team or league transaction wire, a clearer picture of Brisker’s role and contract structure is expected to emerge. For now, the report signals Pittsburgh’s intent to bolster the back end of its defense with an experienced safety in Jaquan Brisker.