Reranking the top of the 2024 high school class two years on

Evaluating high school recruits is an inexact science, and a recent reranking of the 2024 SC Next 100 class revisited those early judgments two years later, incorporating each player’s résumé to date. The analysis noted that two high-end prospects, Khaman Maluach and Egor Demin, were not eligible for inclusion because they played their high school basketball outside the United States.

Cooper Flagg retained the top spot. Flagg reclassified after his sophomore year, led Montverde Academy to an undefeated season and a Chipotle Nationals title, then averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in leading Duke to the Final Four. He became just the fourth freshman to win national player of the year, was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors with the Dallas Mavericks, according to the reranking.

Dylan Harper moved up to No. 2. Harper, a productive high school guard who drew comparisons to Jalen Brunson and shared MVP honors at the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game, averaged 19 points as a Rutgers freshman and was third-team All-Big Ten. The San Antonio Spurs selected him second in the draft; he made the All-Rookie team and, in the 2026 NBA Finals, averaged 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and three assists, per the reranking.

VJ Edgecombe held the No. 3 spot after rapid improvement in high school and a strong freshman season at Baylor. Edgecombe earned second-team All-Big 12 honors, was selected third in the 2025 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, made the All-Rookie first team and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound playoff game, according to the analysis.

Kon Knueppel made one of the biggest jumps, rising from No. 19 to No. 4. Knueppel led Wisconsin Lutheran to an undefeated season and a state championship, topped the EYBL in scoring, earned ACC tournament MVP honors at Duke and was selected fourth by the Charlotte Hornets. He made the NBA All-Rookie first team and set the rookie record with 273 3-pointers; the reranking suggested that, but for Flagg, Knueppel would have been Rookie of the Year.