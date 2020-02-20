Rob Manfred Apologizes, Jose Al-TAT-uve, LeBron James Posterizes MLB Commissioner | GMS Podcast

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred apologized for referring to the World Series championship trophy as “a piece of metal’’. We discuss how the damage has been done by Manfred and how hard it will be to salvage his legacy. Plus, was Carlos Correa truthful about the Astros cheating in the 2017 postseason?

Carlos Correa claims that Jose Altuve didn’t want his shirt ripped off after hitting a walk-off home run in game 7 of the 2019 ALCS, because of an embarrassing, unfinished tattoo. We discuss Jose Altuve changing his story and why it doesn’t all add up.

With everyone offering their strong opinions on the Houston Astros, NBA superstar Lebron James took to Twitter to offer his. We discuss LeBron’s statements and tell you why Rob Manfred should seek out NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s advice on how to deal with the Astros sign stealing scandal.

