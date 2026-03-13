Roberto Mancini to Miss Al-Sadd Match in Qatar Due to Travel Disruption

Al-Sadd announced on Thursday that head coach Roberto Mancini will be absent from the club’s upcoming match after being unable to return to Qatar because of travel disruption linked to the ongoing war in the region.

The Qatari club said Mancini has been stranded outside the country and, as a result, will not be on the touchline for the team’s next fixture. The club did not specify his current location, the exact nature of the travel restrictions, or when he is expected to rejoin the squad, but indicated that the situation is directly connected to the broader conflict affecting movement in and out of the region.

In Mancini’s absence, Al-Sadd are expected to rely on their existing coaching staff to prepare the team and manage the matchday duties. The club has not formally confirmed who will assume the primary role on the bench, but it is typical in such circumstances for an assistant coach or senior member of the technical staff to lead training sessions and make in-game decisions.

The disruption comes at a sensitive point in the season, as Al-Sadd aim to maintain stability and continuity in their performances. Mancini’s experience and tactical influence are central to the club’s approach, and his unplanned absence introduces an element of uncertainty ahead of the next game.

Al-Sadd did not provide a detailed timeline for Mancini’s return, noting only that current developments in the region have made travel back to Qatar difficult. The club also did not release any additional information regarding potential contingency plans beyond the next match.

The situation reflects the wider impact that regional conflict can have on professional sport, where travel, logistics, and scheduling are often finely calibrated. For now, Al-Sadd will move forward under the guidance of the remaining coaching staff, while the club monitors developments and waits for conditions to allow Mancini to resume his duties in person.

No further details were made available on Thursday regarding any changes to Al-Sadd’s broader schedule or adjustments to training beyond the immediate preparations for the upcoming match.