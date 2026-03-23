Rockies Reliever RJ Petit to Miss 2026 Season Following Tommy John Surgery

Colorado Rockies reliever RJ Petit will miss the entire 2026 Major League Baseball season after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, the club confirmed. The right-hander recently had the reconstructive elbow procedure, which typically requires a lengthy rehabilitation process for pitchers.

Tommy John surgery, formally known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, is a common operation for pitchers who experience ligament damage in their throwing elbow. The procedure involves replacing the damaged ligament with a tendon taken from elsewhere in the body. The internal brace component is a relatively newer technique that uses a supportive synthetic fiber to reinforce the repaired ligament, with the goal of providing additional stability. Recovery timelines can vary, but pitchers usually need many months of structured rehab before returning to game action.

For the Rockies, Petit’s absence removes a bullpen option for the coming year. Teams typically use spring training and the early part of the regular season to sort out relief roles, and an injury of this nature forces adjustments to depth charts and workload distribution. With Petit sidelined, other relievers in the organization will have an opportunity to compete for innings and higher-leverage situations.

From the player’s perspective, the focus now shifts to recovery and rehabilitation. After Tommy John surgery, pitchers usually follow a detailed throwing program that gradually builds arm strength and endurance. Early stages emphasize healing and regaining range of motion, followed by light throwing and eventually bullpen sessions before any return to competitive play. Each step is monitored carefully by team medical staff and coaching personnel to reduce the risk of setbacks.

Petit’s situation underscores the physical demands placed on modern pitchers and the inherent injury risk that comes with high-velocity, high-intensity throwing. Across MLB, clubs rely heavily on medical evaluations, workload tracking, and biomechanics analysis in an effort to keep pitchers healthy, but elbow injuries remain a significant concern.

While the Rockies will move forward this season without Petit, both team and player will likely target a full recovery and a potential return to the mound once his rehabilitation is complete. The exact timeline will depend on how he progresses through each phase of the rehab process. Until then, Colorado’s bullpen plans for 2026 will proceed with other arms expected to carry the relief workload.