Aaron Rodgers’ explosive appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” following his benching late Tuesday night reverberated across the NFL and social media, according to the broadcast. The nearly 40-minute interview was followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers officially releasing Rodgers.

During the segment, Rodgers accused Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy of sleeping through meetings, breaking a huddle with “one, two, three, Packers,” and not watching film, according to Rodgers’ appearance on the show.

Rodgers returned to Pittsburgh after the Steelers hired McCarthy in January. McCarthy was Rodgers’ coach when they won a Super Bowl in 2011 and previously served as Green Bay’s head coach from 2006 to 2018, when he was fired after Week 13.

Rodgers also said he had vouched for McCarthy to be interviewed by Pittsburgh, believing the situation would be different this time, and then aired his criticisms on McAfee’s program while the Steelers were holding a practice, according to the interview.

The remarks prompted widespread reaction on social media from current and former Steelers. Two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison did not deny Rodgers’ allegations, and former teammate Ryan Clark echoed Harrison’s response while defending coach Mike Tomlin.

Outside the immediate Steelers circle, J.J. Watt posted a notable message after arriving in Detroit; his brother, T.J. Watt, plays for Pittsburgh, according to the report.