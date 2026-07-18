Rodri’s resurgence drives Spain into World Cup final

DALLAS — After a period of serious injury and interrupted recoveries, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has regained form and fitness and will start the World Cup final against Argentina in Dallas, according to the Spain camp.

Rodri’s recent record includes scoring in the 2023 Champions League final, winning the 2024 European Championship with Spain and being named the world’s best men’s player in 2024. He suffered a knee ligament injury that led to prolonged absences and several false starts during his return to action.

At last year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., Rodri showed early signs of recovery in City’s 5-2 win over Juventus but was forced off early in extra time against Al Hilal as City were eliminated. Pep Guardiola later said Rodri had asked to come off after “complaining about his situation.” Guardiola had urged patience, predicting it would not be until the World Cup that Rodri would be truly back.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente singled out Rodri after the semifinal win over France, calling him “the backbone in midfield that makes everything right.” Against France, Rodri won 11 duels — more than the rest of France’s midfield combined — completed 87% of his passes, made four tackles and recovered the ball twice in a performance that helped limit France’s attacking chances.

Across the tournament, Rodri has led all players for touches (794), completed passes (655) and line-breaking passes (106), statistics the report links to the form that earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2024. Spain’s collective approach has been highlighted as a reason for reaching the final, with other tournament leading figures including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane appearing in the Golden Boot race.