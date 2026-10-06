Rohr to seek Messi autograph on gifted shirt, calls left foot ‘like a hand’

Benin coach Gernot Rohr said he will ask Lionel Messi to sign the jersey the Argentina captain gave him after their 2018 World Cup meeting, when the two teams meet in what has been billed as Messi’s final international appearance, according to ESPN. Messi handed Rohr the shirt after the World Cup match but did not sign it, Rohr added.

Rohr has faced Argentina twice while coaching Nigeria: a November 2017 friendly in Krasnodar that ended 4-2 for Nigeria, and the 2018 World Cup group game in Russia, when Messi opened the scoring before Victor Moses equalised and Marcos Rojo’s late goal sealed a 2-1 Argentina victory that eliminated Nigeria, according to ESPN.

Speaking about Messi’s qualities, Rohr described the forward’s left foot as ‘like a hand’ and praised his quickness, ghost-like movement and clinical finishing, saying those traits made Messi a very special player, according to ESPN.

Rohr said Benin’s players were excited by the prospect of facing Argentina but that some staff warned the match could distract from the team’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Mauritania. Rohr chose to defer discussion of the Argentina friendly while the team completed the opening qualifying fixtures, according to ESPN.

The approach appeared to work: Benin collected four points from their first two qualifiers, drawing 1-1 away to Burkina Faso with Aiyegun Tosin converting a penalty and then beating Mauritania 2-1 as Rodolfo Aloko scored twice, leaving Benin unbeaten after the opening pair of matches, according to ESPN.

Rohr said Benin were honoured to be invited to play Argentina and suggested the invitation reflected the team’s reputation for fair play and attempting to play good football. He noted Argentina had already beaten Burkina Faso 7-0 in a friendly on Messi’s retirement tour and that his players had watched that game as preparation. Rohr said the aim against Argentina is to keep Benin competitive, avoid a heavy defeat, defend well against Argentina’s strikers and give his young players valuable experience, according to ESPN.