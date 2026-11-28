CHICAGO — Facing a short turnaround at Detroit’s Ford Field on Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears survived a big game from Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and emerged with a 39-35 victory that kept them alone atop the NFC North. Gibbs finished with 205 yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns, including a 70-yard run that reached 21.72 mph, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards made a decisive play late in the fourth quarter, attacking Gibbs on fourth-and-4 at the Bears’ 33-yard line with 2:22 remaining and stopping him short of the sticks. “I knew it was going to come down to that and I wanted to take a shot,” Edwards said. Coach Ben Johnson called the angle and tackle “a five-star play,” and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons described it as the play that “won the football game.”

Edwards’ impact extended beyond the fourth-down stop. He recorded back-to-back stops after previously halting tight end Sam LaPorta on third down and got a hand on a Jared Goff pass that was intercepted by rookie safety Dillon Thieneman earlier in the quarter. Edwards missed the first two victories of Chicago’s current streak with a hamstring issue; since returning in Week 8 he has totaled 16 tackles (13 solo) across four games, including five solo stops at New Orleans and a team-high six tackles plus a pass defensed in Detroit.

Left tackle Theo Benedet has been a steadying presence on the offensive line after taking over for Braxton Jones, who was placed on injured reserve following Week 3. Benedet has started each game during the six-game surge and played between 98% and 100% of snaps from Week 8 through Week 11. He allowed no sacks and two pressures in a late-game stretch against Tampa Bay, and Johnson said Benedet has “taken the bull by the horns” and shown growing confidence in pass protection and the running game.

Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, the No. 25 pick, has been on the field nearly every snap, registering a team-high 98.61% of defensive plays this season and contributing the interception on the drive that preceded Edwards’ fourth-down stop.

Plays like these have fueled a six-game streak that has the Bears 9-2 and off to their best 11-game start since the 2006 team went 13-2 and advanced to the Super Bowl.