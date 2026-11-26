DETROIT — Rome Odunze used every inch of his 6-foot-3 frame to haul in a game-winning touchdown as the Chicago Bears rallied for a 39-35 come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, according to the game report. The result marked the Bears’ first division win of the season and their 10th victory overall, moving Chicago into sole possession of first place in the NFC North and giving the team a critical tiebreaker over Detroit.

Caleb Williams struggled under pressure for much of the night, completing just 4 of 9 throws for 39 yards and taking a season-high four sacks when pressured, the report said. He brightened late, however, connecting with Odunze on a 41-yard touchdown and running in the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter before finding Odunze again on a 6-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining to deliver the win.

The game was the second-highest scoring Thanksgiving matchup of the last 10 seasons, per the report. Williams also lofted a fourth-down pass that was dropped earlier in the drive, a sequence that preceded his game-winning connection with Odunze.

Personnel issues could alter Chicago’s offensive approach moving forward. The Bears had already reduced use of 13 personnel after tight end Cole Kmet was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23, and the report noted Colston Loveland was ruled out in the first quarter with a left knee injury. Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson remain the only healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster, while rookie Hayden Large is on IR; Loveland ranks third on the team with 40 catches for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

Chicago’s running game got a lift from Kyle Monangai, who returned after missing five games and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Monangai became the first Bears player with multiple rushing touchdowns on Thanksgiving since George Gulyanics in 1949, and it marked Monangai’s second career multi-touchdown game, the report added.

Detroit was paced by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished with 252 total yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter that drew late “M-V-P” chants. The Lions saw their six-game winning streak snapped despite quarterback Jared Goff completing 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, according to the report.