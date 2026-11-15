Ronaldinho, 46, to play for Ravenna in bid for 300th career goal

Former Barcelona and AC Milan forward Ronaldinho will come out of retirement on Sunday to appear for Italian Serie C club Ravenna in a match against Forli. The Brazil legend, 46, has been out of the professional game since 2015 and will play at Ravenna’s Stadio Bruno Benelli.

Ronaldinho retired having scored 299 career goals, with his final appearance coming for Fluminense in September 2015. He has chosen a third-tier Italian club as the setting in which to try to reach the 300-goal milestone.

Ravenna has carried out an upgrade to its 12,000-seat Stadio Bruno Benelli, adding a temporary stand to accommodate growing interest in the match. The club said the changes were made to handle increased demand to see the 2002 World Cup champion in what has been billed as his final game.

The Brazil international is a 2002 World Cup winner and claimed back-to-back FIFA World Player of the Year awards during his career. His professional résumé includes spells with Barcelona and AC Milan before his final club appearance for Fluminense.

The Ravenna–Forli fixture kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT. Coverage and updates are expected around kickoff as spectators and supporters look to see whether Ronaldinho will convert the opportunity into his 300th career goal.