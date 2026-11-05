Ronaldo’s Portugal exit was messy, but his peak years were dominant

Cristiano Ronaldo closed his Portugal career amid a public falling-out and ridicule rather than a celebrated farewell, the report notes. His final years with the national team were marked by criticism that age and a reduced work rate made him more of a hindrance than an asset to Roberto Martinez’s side, and he played this summer’s World Cup as a 41-year-old.

The piece says the dispute escalated after Jorge Jesus became coach and began managing Ronaldo’s minutes during the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo left the squad in a private jet in protest, received a 30-day suspension and a nominal fine, and announced his retirement with Jesus set to name the next Portugal squad a day later.

Despite the chaotic ending, the report catalogues a storied international legacy. Ronaldo inspired Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph and famously barked orders from the touchline in the final against France after an early injury. He finished with a world-record 146 international goals, his first and last strikes separated by 22 years, and a record 234 appearances. The story notes that Lionel Messi is second with 208 caps and 20 fewer goals, and that no current player has reached 100 international goals, with Romelu Lukaku at 94, Robert Lewandowski at 92 and Harry Kane at 91.

The account traces the onset of decline to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Ronaldo scored once and was dropped by then-coach Fernando Santos. Goncalo Ramos’s hat trick against Switzerland seemed to underscore a changing of the guard. He continued under Martinez, failed to score at Euro 2024, then scored twice against Uzbekistan at this year’s World Cup and declared “I’m back!” — yet the report argues those later appearances left many remembering an elder statesman no longer at his peak, while his club career moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ultimately, the story insists that when Ronaldo was at his best, roughly between 2004 and 2018, he was sensational: remarkable pace, a rapid step-over, strength, power and an extraordinary leap that produced aerial goals. The report concludes that once recency bias fades, that peak will be the enduring memory of his Portugal career.