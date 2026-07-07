Ronaldo’s World Cup era ends with 11 goals and mixed returns

According to the source text, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes his World Cup career with 11 goals, a total tied for the ninth-most in tournament history. Only eight players have scored more, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Brazil’s Ronaldo, Gerd Müller, Harry Kane and Pelé, and Ronaldo became the first player to score in six separate editions of the competition.

Those numbers sit alongside an exceptional club and international résumé — more than 800 club goals, nearly 150 international goals, five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, seven league championships, Euro 2016 and two Nations League trophies — but the World Cup is described as a blind spot, a missed opportunity to climb even higher on all-time lists.

Portugal’s relationship with the tournament was uneven. After a fourth-place finish in 2006, the national team managed only one more knockout victory in later editions — a recent round-of-32 win over Croatia in which the decisive goal came with Ronaldo on the bench — and Ronaldo’s final outing was a subdued attacking display in a 1-0 loss to Spain.

Age played a part. The source notes a peak in 2018 followed by struggles in 2022 and 2026 as Ronaldo approached and then passed 40. Across tournaments the causes varied: at times Portugal gave him too little support; at others he battled finishing issues.

The 2006 World Cup showcased both promise and limits. A 21-year-old coming off his first double-digit scoring season at Manchester United, Ronaldo started all six games despite suffering a thigh injury after a tackle against the Netherlands. He scored a penalty against Iran and led the team in shot attempts (27), progressive carries (98), ground duel attempts (103) and fouls suffered (23), while ranking second in recoveries (38) and third in chances created (nine). Still, finishing was an issue—he had 26 shots totaling just 1.55 xG (about 0.06 xG per shot) and scored only from the penalty that sent Portugal past England on penalties.

The 2010 campaign under coach Carlos Queiroz was similarly peculiar. Portugal averaged 1.8 goals per match but scored all their goals in a single 7-0 win over North Korea. Ronaldo had a goal and an assist in that game and created five chances, but across the other group matches he attempted 16 of the team’s 32 shots and produced only one shot worth more than 0.08 xG and one from inside roughly 11 meters.