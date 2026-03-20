Rookie Andrew Painter earns spot as Phillies’ No. 5 starter

Rookie right-hander Andrew Painter has secured a place in the Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation, with manager Rob Thomson announcing that Painter will open the season as the club’s No. 5 starter.

The decision places Painter, one of the organization’s most closely watched young arms, on the Phillies’ Opening Day roster for the upcoming season. Thomson’s announcement confirms that the club is prepared to entrust a rotation spot to the rookie, signaling confidence in his performance and development leading into the regular season.

By naming Painter the fifth starter, the Phillies complete a rotation that will be counted on to carry significant innings over the course of the year. While specific statistical details from spring training were not provided, Painter’s promotion indicates that team officials were encouraged by his work, consistency and readiness to compete at the major league level.

Painter’s role as the back-end starter will typically place him in the latter portion of the rotation cycle, giving him regular opportunities to face major league lineups while the club manages his workload. The move also suggests the Phillies see value in adding a homegrown arm to complement more established pitchers on the staff.

Thomson’s announcement on Friday removes any uncertainty about Painter’s immediate future with the club. Rather than beginning the season in the minor leagues or in a bullpen role, he will start the year in the rotation, where his outings will be closely monitored by the coaching staff as he adjusts to major league hitters.

The Phillies have not publicly outlined any long-term limitations or detailed plans regarding Painter’s innings, but naming him the fifth starter underscores their belief that he can contribute from the outset of the season. His presence on the Opening Day roster will draw attention from fans eager to see how the rookie handles his first extended opportunity in the majors.

As the season begins, Painter’s performance will be an important storyline for Philadelphia, which is looking for reliable depth behind the top of its rotation. For now, the club has made clear that it views him as ready to take the ball every fifth day, beginning from the first series of the year.