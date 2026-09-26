Rookie Gabe Jacas to start for Patriots, steps into key defensive role

The short-handed New England Patriots plan to turn to rookie outside linebacker Gabe Jacas as a starter Sunday in Jacksonville, according to team reports. The second-round pick from Illinois has been an early-season surprise and will likely fill the role while starter Dre’Mont Jones is sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Jacas, 22, has drawn praise for his relentless style of play. He recorded an interception of Aaron Rodgers last week — the first pick against Rodgers since Week 10 of last season — and has been noted for consistently pursuing the football.

Coach Mike Vrabel highlighted Jacas’ hustle on the interception as evidence of his improvement and willingness to take coaching. Vrabel and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith instructed Jacas to change his technique on screen reads, advising him to put his foot in the ground, retrace and run to the ball; Jacas followed that approach against the Steelers. Vrabel also pointed to Jacas’ work to tie up Steelers left tackle Troy Fautanu, which freed linebacker Christian Elliss for a sack.

Jacas’ early playing time has increased after a limited start to the year. He missed the spring following a knee procedure and did not sign his contract until a few days into training camp. In the season opener at Seattle he played 19 snaps and was credited with three tackles and a sack; against Pittsburgh he logged 49 snaps with two tackles and the interception. Smith noted Jacas’ pass-rush win rate sits at 8%.

Teammates and coaches praise Jacas’ approach to preparation and learning. Second-year starting outside linebacker Elijah Ponder said Jacas is studious, asks questions, pays attention to detail and is coachable. Jacas credited wrestling and guidance from his brother Khaliq for instilling a relentless mindset, noting his high school grappling background helped shape his play.