Rookie report: How the 2026 draft class has fared in the preseason

The NFL’s cut-down deadline is Sunday and the 2026 season is less than two weeks away. NFL Nation writers conducted an inventory of all 257 draftees to evaluate how the class has performed through training camp and the preseason, from No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to Broncos linebacker Red Murdock, this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant.” Rookies are grouped by team in draft-order, beginning with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Round 1 (No. 1) Fernando Mendoza, QB: Mendoza might not be the Week 1 starter, but signs of a franchise quarterback have appeared. Throughout training camp, teammates and coaches praised the Heisman Trophy winner’s improved confidence. He has shown a willingness to attack tight windows and a firmer grasp of the offense, producing better command of the unit. Center Tyler Linderbaum said, “That’s hard to do as a young guy. You’re dealing with a lot of new things, a whole new offense. So seeing the growth in his command and operation, it’s a good starting point.”

Round 2 (No. 38) Treydan Stukes, S, has built momentum recently, performing well against the Texans in the second preseason game and working mostly with the first-team defense late in camp. Round 3 (No. 67) Keyron Crawford, edge rusher, has flashed at times while operating primarily with the second-team defense; he remains behind Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce but could see game snaps given Las Vegas’ inclination to rotate its edge rushers. Round 3 (No. 91) Trey Zuhn III, listed as a guard/OT, is viewed internally as an interior lineman but has played right tackle in preseason action as the Raiders prepare him as a potential swing tackle.

Round 4 (No. 101) Jermod McCoy, CB, had a difficult first preseason outing, allowing two touchdowns, but has improved since, particularly in man coverage versus the Texans. The Raiders remain patient with McCoy after he missed more than a year due to a knee injury yet express confidence he can become a reliable outside corner. Round 4 (No. 122) Mike Washington Jr., RB, is expected to shoulder significant snaps, especially with Ashton Jeanty dealing with a recent ankle injury; his preseason play suggests he could handle an expanded workload.

Round 5 (No. 150) Dalton Johnson, S, projects as a depth piece and has been used as a nickel in practice. Round 5 (No. 175) Hezekiah Masses, CB, has earned a fair number of first-team reps and could make an impact given limited veteran depth at corner. Round 6 (No. 195) Malik Benson, WR, has been a reliable target for both Kirk Cousins and Mendoza in preseason work and has positioned himself for playing time.

Round 7 (No. 229) Brandon Cleveland, DT, faces an uphill climb to make the initial 53-man roster and could begin the season on the practice squad, according to the Raiders’ assessment.