Rookie Ty Simpson embraces steep learning curve in Rams QB room

LOS ANGELES — Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson said the team’s offseason program felt like being a college freshman again, calling the workload “like drinking from a fire hydrant” as he learns the playbook. Simpson was selected No. 13 overall in April’s draft.

Simpson said he feels fortunate to be in a room with veteran Matthew Stafford, calling him “the MVP for a reason” and praising Stafford’s attention to detail. He also thanked Stetson Bennett IV for taking him in and answering his questions.

Most of Simpson’s hands-on work has been in the classroom and the film room, and he acknowledged not getting many on-field reps this offseason while focusing on the details of the offense.

Head coach Sean McVay said the offseason program is about “setting foundations in the fundamentals,” highlighting communication, how plays are called, voice inflection and pre-snap mechanics. McVay emphasized footwork, timing and rhythm as parts of the process.

Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said he has been “encouraged with all of our rookies, including Ty,” noting coachability and work ethic from Day 1 and describing Simpson as an “early-morning-stay-long type of guy.”

The bigger test will come in training camp, when Simpson is expected to receive more reps than a typical second- or third-string quarterback because Stafford will likely have a modified camp schedule and will not play in preseason games, leaving additional opportunities for Simpson and perhaps Bennett. McVay said the team has not recently discussed adding a veteran backup and would not rule it out, but “not right now.” Simpson said his primary goal remains learning from Stafford and appreciating the veteran’s mentorship.