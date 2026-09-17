Rookie watch: Top first-year NHL players to monitor for 2026-27

NHL training camps are opening and a notable group of rookies could make immediate impacts this season, according to a preseason watch list. The list highlights 10 first-year players to monitor for 2026-27, notes that three of the top 10 picks from the 2026 draft could see significant NHL time and points out that a goaltender appears on the list for the first time in some years. It also references several players who signed after the 2025-26 NCAA season. Ages on the list are given as of opening night, Sept. 29.

Gavin McKenna, the 18-year-old left wing taken first overall in the 2026 draft, will join the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top-six group that includes Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies, according to the watch list. The list says McKenna will have chances to create offense alongside elite talent and is expected to draw time on a power-play unit. How he adapts to NHL pace and physicality is framed as the key determinant of his rookie output; the list suggests that, if he becomes a primary setup man, a 65-plus point season is within the realm of possibility.

Porter Martone, a 19-year-old right wing and the No. 6 pick in 2025, earned heavy praise on the list for his late-season work with the Philadelphia Flyers. The watch list notes Martone was instrumental down the stretch and in the playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and projects he is likely to start the season in a top-six role with extended power-play minutes. The list describes him as an immediate offensive catalyst and an important piece for the Flyers both now and moving forward.

Ivar Stenberg, 18, was chosen second overall in 2026 and joins a San Jose Sharks team aiming to take a step forward, according to the list. Scouts cited in the write-up viewed Stenberg as among the most NHL-ready prospects, with professional experience in Sweden that could help him slide into a middle-six role. The list emphasizes his two-way play and offensive driving ability, and suggests he could complement Macklin Celebrini or Michael Misa and factor into Calder Trophy conversations if he secures top-six minutes.

The preseason watch list frames these players as part of a deeper rookie class to track as the season begins, with further details on seven additional first-year players included in the full list, according to the watch list.