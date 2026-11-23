CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cornerback Will Lee III delivered a series of game-altering plays Sunday, turning a potential Baltimore touchdown into a touchback and helping preserve the Carolina Panthers’ 35-33 victory. Lee returned from a two-game absence for a left hamstring injury and made his first start under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

In the second quarter, with the Ravens leading 12-7, Justice Hill appeared to be headed into the end zone on a long run. Lee chased Hill from behind and punched the ball free near the Carolina 1-yard line; the loose ball sailed through the back of the end zone for a touchback, wiping out at least six points for Baltimore. Coach Dave Canales called the sequence one of his favorite plays since taking over the job.

Lee added another decisive play on the first drive of the fourth quarter. After Jacoby Brissett connected with Derrick Henry for a 3-yard gain, Lee jarred the ball loose. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but Canales challenged and a review converted the call to a fumble. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered the loose ball after Lee’s strip.

Late in the game, with the Ravens pushing for a tying score, Brissett targeted Rashod Bateman downfield. Lee knocked the pass away and Dodson intercepted it, sealing the win following a game-winning field-goal drive by quarterback Bryce Young. Canales praised Lee’s ability to respond after time off.

The rookie, a 2026 fourth-round pick, finished the game with a pair of forced turnovers and a pass breakup that led to the clinching interception. The victory put Carolina a two-game lead in the NFC South as the Panthers prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.