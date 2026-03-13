Rory McIlroy Cites Rust After Opening 74 at Players Championship

Rory McIlroy described himself as rusty rather than injured after posting a 2-over-par 74 in the opening round of the Players Championship on Thursday. The four-time major champion, who has been managing back issues in recent months, said his physical condition was not the primary factor in his play, instead pointing to a lack of sharpness in his game.

McIlroy entered the championship with the usual attention that follows him to TPC Sawgrass, a venue where he has previously experienced both success and struggles. On Thursday, he did not find the level of control and consistency he typically expects from himself. While specific hole-by-hole details were not provided, the scorecard reflected a round in which mistakes outweighed birdie opportunities, leading to his position over par.

In remarks after the round, McIlroy emphasized that his back was not a major concern during play. That clarification will likely be of interest to observers who have followed his recent physical status and preparation. By attributing his performance largely to rust, McIlroy suggested that timing, feel, and competitive rhythm were the areas most in need of improvement as the tournament continues.

A 2-over 74 leaves McIlroy with work to do to move up the leaderboard in the coming rounds, but it does not remove him from contention, especially at a course known for volatility and swings in scoring. TPC Sawgrass has historically tested every part of a player’s game, rewarding precision off the tee and into greens while punishing inaccuracy. In that context, McIlroy’s comments about rust indicate he believes his current challenges are more about execution than health.

Looking ahead, McIlroy will aim to refine his ball-striking and decision-making while maintaining confidence in his physical readiness. The next round will provide an opportunity to respond to a difficult start, shake off the remaining rust he referenced, and attempt to build momentum at one of the PGA Tour’s most prominent events.