Rory McIlroy Holds One-Shot Lead After First Round at Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy began his 2026 season on a strong note by shooting a 5-under-par 66 to lead the Dubai Invitational after the first round. His performance puts him one shot ahead of the competition heading into the second day of play.

The Northern Irishman carded five birdies and played bogey-free golf, showcasing the sharp ball-striking and consistency that have been hallmarks of his game. Tee to green, McIlroy appeared comfortable as he navigated the course in ideal conditions, setting the early pace in this European Tour event.

The Dubai Invitational marks the start of a competitive season for McIlroy, who is looking to build momentum early in the year. With high expectations for the months ahead, including a busy major championship schedule, this opening round suggests the four-time major winner is in solid form.

Close behind are a group of players tied for second place, shooting 4-under 67s. Although their names were not disclosed, the leaderboard remains tightly packed, suggesting a competitive field as the tournament progresses. The event features a mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, all looking to make an impression early in the season.

The Dubai Invitational is part of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) and is annually held in the United Arab Emirates. Known for pristine course conditions and challenging layouts, the tournament provides an early benchmark for players’ form and fitness after the offseason.

Weather conditions were favorable with clear skies and light winds, allowing players to take advantage of scoring opportunities. As the tournament moves into the second round, McIlroy will look to maintain his lead while fending off a chasing field eager to close the gap.

Play is scheduled to continue through the weekend, concluding with the final round on Sunday. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if McIlroy can convert his early lead into a victory as the 2026 season begins in earnest.