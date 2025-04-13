Rory McIlroy Wins 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy etched his name into golf history by winning the 2025 Masters Tournament, completing his career Grand Slam in dominant fashion. With a flawless final-round 65 (-7), McIlroy surged past the competition and finished at -15, three strokes ahead of runner-up Scottie Scheffler.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5

Position Player Score 1st Rory McIlroy -15 2nd Scottie Scheffler -12 T-3 Collin Morikawa -10 T-3 Ludvig Åberg -10 5th Jon Rahm -9

Round 4 Highlights

McIlroy opened Sunday with birdies on 2, 3, and 5 , setting the tone early.

A brilliant eagle on the par-5 13th gave him a commanding lead down the stretch.

He hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation, showing precision under pressure.

Legacy Achievement

With this win, Rory McIlroy becomes just the sixth golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player.

Key Stats

Driving Accuracy: 82%

Greens in Regulation: 89%

Putts per Round: 26.4

Scoring Average for the Week: 68.75

Post-Tournament Quotes

“This is what I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. To win at Augusta, to win the Masters—it means everything.” – Rory McIlroy

