Rory McIlroy Wins The Players

Tournament Recap

Rory McIlroy clinched a monumental win at The Players Championship 2025, finishing the tournament at -16 under par and securing his second title at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy closed out the final round with a 3-under 69, holding off strong challenges from Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in a dramatic Sunday finish.

McIlroy entered the final round with a one-shot lead and never gave it up, playing steady, mistake-free golf. His birdies on the 11th, 13th, and 16th holes provided the cushion needed to hold off Scheffler, who birdied 18 to finish just one stroke behind.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5 Finishers

Position Player Score Final Round
1st Rory McIlroy -16 69 (-3)
2nd Scottie Scheffler -15 68 (-4)
3rd Xander Schauffele -13 69 (-3)
4th Viktor Hovland -11 70 (-2)
5th Collin Morikawa -10 70 (-2)

McIlroy’s Winning Stats

  • Driving Accuracy: 82%

  • Greens in Regulation: 85%

  • Putts per Round: 28

  • Total Birdies: 19

  • Bogeys: Only 3

Key Moments

  • Hole 11: Birdie to extend lead to two shots.

  • Hole 16: Par-5 birdie gave him a cushion.

  • Hole 18: Clutch two-putt par to seal the victory.

Reactions & Implications

  • McIlroy’s win marks his first tour victory of 2025 and elevates him back to #2 in the world rankings.

  • This win cements his form ahead of The Masters, where he’ll chase the final piece of the career Grand Slam.

  • Scheffler and Schauffele remain in elite form, likely contenders at Augusta as well.

Written by Eduardo Marin

