Rory McIlroy Wins The Players

Tournament Recap

Rory McIlroy clinched a monumental win at The Players Championship 2025, finishing the tournament at -16 under par and securing his second title at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy closed out the final round with a 3-under 69, holding off strong challenges from Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in a dramatic Sunday finish.

McIlroy entered the final round with a one-shot lead and never gave it up, playing steady, mistake-free golf. His birdies on the 11th, 13th, and 16th holes provided the cushion needed to hold off Scheffler, who birdied 18 to finish just one stroke behind.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5 Finishers

Position Player Score Final Round 1st Rory McIlroy -16 69 (-3) 2nd Scottie Scheffler -15 68 (-4) 3rd Xander Schauffele -13 69 (-3) 4th Viktor Hovland -11 70 (-2) 5th Collin Morikawa -10 70 (-2)

McIlroy’s Winning Stats

Driving Accuracy: 82%

Greens in Regulation: 85%

Putts per Round: 28

Total Birdies: 19

Bogeys: Only 3

Key Moments

Hole 11: Birdie to extend lead to two shots.

Hole 16: Par-5 birdie gave him a cushion.

Hole 18: Clutch two-putt par to seal the victory.

Reactions & Implications

McIlroy’s win marks his first tour victory of 2025 and elevates him back to #2 in the world rankings .

This win cements his form ahead of The Masters , where he’ll chase the final piece of the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler and Schauffele remain in elite form, likely contenders at Augusta as well.

