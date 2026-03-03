Royals add veteran outfielder Starling Marte on one-year contract

The Kansas City Royals have signed veteran outfielder Starling Marte to a one-year contract worth $1 million for the upcoming season, bringing an experienced presence to their roster as they continue to shape their outfield mix. The agreement with the two-time All-Star was announced Monday.

Marte, a right-handed hitter and longtime major league outfielder, joins Kansas City after spending recent seasons with multiple clubs and building a reputation as a versatile defender capable of handling all three outfield positions. Over the course of his career, he has been known for a combination of contact hitting, speed on the bases, and solid defensive instincts.

For the Royals, the move adds depth and experience to a group that features several younger players still establishing themselves in the majors. Marte’s addition gives the club another option for everyday outfield roles, late-game defensive alignments, and matchup-based lineups as the season progresses. His background in both corner outfield spots and center field provides the coaching staff flexibility in how they configure the defense.

Beyond his on-field role, Marte brings more than a decade of major league experience, including playoff appearances and years as a regular starter. That background could be valuable in a clubhouse that is trying to move forward in its development cycle and reinforce a winning culture.

The one-year structure of the deal reflects a short-term commitment that benefits both sides. For Kansas City, it limits long-term risk while adding a proven player who can contribute immediately. For Marte, the contract offers an opportunity to reestablish his value, showcase his skills in a new environment, and potentially earn a larger role as the season unfolds.

As spring training and the regular season approach, Marte is expected to compete for playing time in the outfield and could factor into multiple lineup configurations. The Royals will monitor how he fits alongside their existing core and how his presence influences both production on the field and leadership in the clubhouse. With this move, Kansas City continues to shape a roster that blends experience with developing talent, aiming to be more competitive over the course of the season.