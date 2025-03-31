Royals vs Brewers Spring Training Recap

Game Recap

The Kansas City Royals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in a back-and-forth Spring Training game on March 31, 2025, in Arizona. Both teams continued to evaluate their Opening Day rosters, with standout performances from several prospects and key veterans.

Milwaukee jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after a William Contreras RBI double, but Kansas City responded in the 4th with a three-run homer by Nick Pratto, giving the Royals the lead. The teams traded runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but a go-ahead RBI single from Maikel Garcia in the eighth proved to be the difference.

Key Performers

Kansas City Royals:

Nick Pratto: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs

Maikel Garcia: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB

Daniel Lynch: 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

Milwaukee Brewers:

William Contreras: 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Sal Frelick: 1-for-2, 2 runs scored

DL Hall: 3.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 K

Statistical Highlights

Hits: Royals 9 | Brewers 8

Errors: Brewers 1 | Royals 0

Stolen Bases: Royals 2 | Brewers 1

Pitching Staff ERA: Royals 3.86 | Brewers 4.23

Takeaways

Nick Pratto continues to swing a hot bat , likely locking up his roster spot.

Maikel Garcia’s speed and defense add real value to Kansas City’s infield.

Milwaukee’s bullpen depth remains a concern, especially in late innings.

What’s Next?

Both teams have just a few games remaining before Opening Day 2025. Expect roster decisions and final tune-ups this week as camp breaks.

