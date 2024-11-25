The RSM Classic Ends, Maverick McNealy Wins

Maverick McNealy emerged victorious at the 2024 RSM Classic, finishing with a remarkable 20-under-par to claim his second PGA TOUR title. Held at the scenic Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, the tournament featured some of the most talented players on the PGA TOUR.

McNealy’s consistency throughout the four rounds was key to his success. He posted a final-round 65, which included five birdies and no bogeys, propelling him ahead of the competition. Known for his calm demeanor under pressure, McNealy maintained a steady pace during the closing holes, fending off strong challenges from players like Justin Rose and Keith Mitchell.

Sea Island’s challenging layout tested players’ shot-making abilities, with tricky greens and coastal winds adding to the difficulty. McNealy’s iron play and short game stood out, as he gained strokes on the field in both categories. The win not only solidifies his place among the elite golfers but also secures him valuable FedExCup points as the season progresses.

McNealy’s victory continues his upward trajectory on the PGA TOUR, marking him as a player to watch in the coming year. As the 2024 season unfolds, this win sets a strong foundation for what could be a breakout season.