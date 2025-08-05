Rublev Outlasts Fritz in Three-Set Battle

Rublev came out strong in the opening set, utilizing his explosive forehand and aggressive returns to keep Fritz on the defensive. He broke the American in the seventh game and served out the set 6–4.

Fritz rebounded in the second, capitalizing on Rublev’s unforced errors and finding success with his powerful serve. He leveled the match with a 6–3 second-set win.

The deciding set was a nail-biter. Neither player surrendered serve, pushing the match into a tense tiebreak. Rublev held off two match points from Fritz before clinching the victory with a pinpoint winner down the line.

Stats Highlights

Aces: Fritz 11, Rublev 7

Winners: Rublev 36, Fritz 33

Unforced Errors: Rublev 22, Fritz 26

Break Points Converted: Rublev 2/4, Fritz 1/3

What’s Next?

With the win, Rublev advances to the quarterfinals of the summer hard-court swing and improves his head-to-head record against Fritz to 3–2.