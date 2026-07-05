Rudi Garcia clarifies ‘those teams’ remark after Belgium’s win over Senegal

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia moved to clarify comments he made after his side’s 3-2 FIFA World Cup last-32 victory over Senegal, following accusations of racism aimed at his initial post-match remarks.

Belgium came from two goals down to beat Africa’s champions in Seattle, scoring twice in the final four minutes to force extra time and then winning with a 124th-minute penalty to advance to the last 16.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF after the match, Garcia said he had referred to “those teams” when discussing sides that lose their tactical shape late in high-level matches. His original remarks prompted suggestions on social media that he had made a broad generalisation about African teams.

Posting on his official Instagram account @rudigarciaoff on Thursday, the 62-year-old sought to remove ambiguity. He said he meant teams unaccustomed to managing a lead in World Cup matches and that his comments were not directed at African teams specifically, noting they could apply to Asian, South American or European sides as well.

Garcia added that, from his own experience as a less experienced coach, attempting to stop play to defend a result can be counterproductive and can cause teams to lose tactical discipline in those moments.

Senegal had appeared on course for victory after Habib Diarra’s opener and an early second-half goal from Ismaïla Sarr, with Sarr’s second making it 2-0 as Senegal registered twice as many shots as Belgium. Substitutions in the second half shifted momentum, and Romelu Lukaku pulled a goal back in the 86th minute. Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later, and after Lamine Camara was ruled to have fouled Tielemans in the box in the 124th minute, Tielemans converted the penalty to send Belgium through to a last-16 meeting with the United States in Seattle on July 6.