Rüdiger stoppage-time winner seals Real Madrid’s 4-3 comeback at Roma

Real Madrid rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat AS Roma 4-3 in the Champions League, capped by Antonio Rüdiger’s stoppage-time winner, according to ESPN. The victory came at the Stadio Olimpico during Jose Mourinho’s return to his former club.

Roma opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Marten De Roon after a quick attack following a Real turnover. Kylian Mbappé equalized five minutes later with a long-range strike, marking his 100th Champions League appearance; at 27, he became the youngest player to reach a century of appearances in the competition, surpassing Lionel Messi’s previous mark, according to ESPN.

Donyell Malen put Gian Piero Gasperini’s side back in front with goals in the 51st and 57th minutes, the second initially ruled out for offside before VAR awarded the finish. Mourinho reacted by substituting Vinícius Júnior for Endrick after Roma restored the lead, and Thibaut Courtois was forced into several saves as Real sought a response.

The closing stages produced a remarkable turnaround as Real scored three times from set pieces. Substitute Carlos Espí tapped in in the 83rd minute after Endrick’s header was saved, Endrick headed home an Arda Güler corner two minutes later to level, and Rüdiger converted another Güler set-piece in stoppage time to complete the comeback, according to ESPN.

The match featured pregame drama as Real learned Vinícius had been hit with a four-match LaLiga ban but still included him in the lineup for Mourinho’s visit to Rome. An enormous banner in the home end displayed Mourinho holding the Conference League trophy he won during his spell at Roma, according to ESPN.