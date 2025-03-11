Russell Henley Wins Mastercard Invitational

Tournament Recap

The 2025 Mastercard Invitational wrapped up on March 11, 2025, with Russell Henley delivering a clutch final-round performance to secure victory. Henley finished at -15 under par, edging out Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay by two strokes.

Henley entered the final round trailing by one shot, but his composed iron play and elite putting allowed him to surge ahead. A birdie on the 16th hole gave him a two-stroke cushion, and a clutch par save on 18 sealed the title.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5 Finishers

Position Player Score Final Round Score 1st Russell Henley -15 68 (-4) 2nd Scottie Scheffler -13 69 (-3) 3rd Patrick Cantlay -13 70 (-2) 4th Xander Schauffele -11 70 (-2) 5th Rory McIlroy -10 71 (-1)

How Henley Secured the Win

📌 Iron Precision:

Henley ranked first in greens in regulation (GIR), consistently giving himself birdie opportunities.

📌 Putting Prowess:

He sank three crucial putts from outside 15 feet in the final round, including a clutch birdie on 16.

📌 Composure Under Pressure:

Unlike Scheffler and Cantlay, who bogeyed the 17th hole, Henley kept his nerve, maintaining control over the lead.

Key Takeaways

Russell Henley continues his strong 2025 season , proving he can close out big tournaments.

, proving he can close out big tournaments. Scottie Scheffler’s form remains strong , but late bogeys cost him a chance at the title .

, but . Rory McIlroy struggled with consistency, showing flashes of brilliance but ultimately finishing short.

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Golf fans now turn their attention to The Players Championship, where Henley, Scheffler, and McIlroy will compete once again in the next marquee event leading up to the Masters.

