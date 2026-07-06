RussField: The original Hollywood-NFL power couple

Decades before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became a cultural touchpoint, Bob Waterfield and Jane Russell occupied a similar place in midcentury American life. The pair — popularly known as RussField — combined prominence in Hollywood and professional football during the 1940s and 1950s, the article says.

Bob Waterfield was a standout quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1940s and ’50s. Headlines preserved in family scrapbooks celebrate his 1945 rookie season, noting an NFL championship and an MVP award that year, according to the household collection.

Jane Russell rose to fame as a pinup actress and movie star. Posters and photographs in the Waterfield home include images from her films, such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and a well-known publicity photo from The Outlaw, the article notes.

Their wedding came in April 1943, amid World War II, when the country was eager for uplifting stories. The couple married quickly in Las Vegas, arriving at Rancho Vegas and finding a chapel called Gretna Green, later renamed Graceland. Jane later called the ceremony “Couldn’t have been less romantic,” the source records.

RussField’s social orbit intersected with other major entertainers and public figures of the era. The article lists names such as Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Mickey Rooney, John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio among those who socialized with the couple.

The Waterfield home in northwest Montana preserves that history: two levels of memorabilia, racks of antlers and stacked logs framing walls lined with movie posters and photographs of football games and Hall of Fame moments. Family scrapbooks and household displays chronicle how Bob Waterfield and Jane Russell became emblematic of the emerging forces of Hollywood, professional football and celebrity, the article says.