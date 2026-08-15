Ryan Flournoy secures No. 3 receiver role for Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — Ryan Flournoy has moved from the periphery of the Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver room to a set role behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, a change that has altered his standing with the team and its fans.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, Flournoy relied on preseason play early in his Cowboys career to stick with the roster, including two touchdown catches in his rookie preseason. He was waived last August and faced the uncertainty of the waiver wire before coach Brian Schottenheimer said the staff planned to bring him back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers.

Flournoy finished last season with 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns while establishing himself as the likely No. 3 option. He produced two 100-yard games: a six-catch, 114-yard performance in Week 5 against the New York Jets when Lamb was sidelined with a high ankle sprain, and a nine-catch, 115-yard game with a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Now with a guaranteed roster spot and defined role, Flournoy said his confidence has grown and that he feels more comfortable entering the season as the team’s third receiver. Schottenheimer called the outcome of roster moves a gamble but one he liked. Fans at Cowboys practices in Oxnard have started calling out Flournoy’s name, and the coaching staff appears comfortable keeping him out of some preseason action, including the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Team leaders praised Flournoy’s development. CeeDee Lamb pointed to his late-season emergence and the importance of confidence for receivers. George Pickens highlighted Flournoy’s attention to detail. Quarterback Dak Prescott noted Flournoy’s preparation and willingness to work on additional throwing sessions, saying those habits have built trust inside the locker room.