Sabah FK will make its debut in the UEFA Champions League this season, drawn into a group with Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United, according to the article.

The club was founded on Sept. 8, 2017, and is nicknamed The Owls. Sabah is based in Masazir, roughly 20 miles northwest of Baku, with the Iranian border about 200 miles to the south along the Caspian Sea, according to the report.

Last season proved historic for both Sabah and Azerbaijani football. Sabah secured its first Azerbaijan Premier League title and also won the Azerbaijan Cup, ending Qarabağ’s long dominance; Qarabağ had claimed 11 of the previous 12 league crowns and had earlier become the first Azerbaijani club to reach the Champions League league phase before losing to Newcastle United in the knockout playoffs, according to the report.

The club’s ascent was swift. Sabah entered the Azerbaijani league system in 2017-18 in the second tier and were promoted after one season despite finishing fifth, because the top four clubs failed to obtain the licence required for the top flight. Travel logistics and the rapid rise have contributed to modest away support at times; when Sabah arrived in Romania for the first leg of their Champions League playoff against Hapoel Be’er Sheva, a lone ultra met the team and later celebrated a 5-2 win that helped secure a 6-4 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League league phase, according to the article.

Valdas Dambrauskas, 49, is the club’s coach and became the first Lithuanian to lead a club into the Champions League league phase. Dambrauskas never played above the third tier in Lithuania and retired at 23; in 2002 he appeared on the Lithuanian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, winning 4,000 litas (about $1,300) which he used to relocate to London to earn coaching badges while working jobs such as delivering newspapers and childminding, according to the report.