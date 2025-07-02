Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzková: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzková Match Preview

July 2, 2025 – Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed at Wimbledon 2025, will take on Marie Bouzková in a Round of 64 clash at the All England Club. Both players arrive in London with solid grass-court form and high expectations.

Sabalenka, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023, is seeking her first Grand Slam title on grass. Bouzková, a defensive-minded Czech player, has the tools to frustrate power hitters but will face a tall order against the Belarusian.

Head-to-Head Record

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 2-0, including a straight-sets win on grass during the 2023 season. Her aggressive baseline game and powerful serve have historically overwhelmed Bouzková’s more defensive approach.

Player Form and Stats

Sabalenka : Entered Wimbledon after a solid showing in Berlin, boasting a 7-2 grass court record this season. Her serve and forehand remain key weapons.

Bouzková: Known for consistency and movement, but has struggled against top-10 players. She reached the third round at Eastbourne, showing signs of improvement.

Prediction

Sabalenka’s firepower should be enough to carry her through, provided she maintains control on her unforced errors. Bouzková may take advantage of lapses, but Sabalenka remains the clear favorite.

Predicted Score: Sabalenka wins in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

