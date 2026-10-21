Sabres-Flyers, Senators-Panthers: What to watch Wednesday night

Oct. 21 was circled on calendars when the 2026-27 NHL schedule was released as Brady Tkachuk returns to Ottawa with his new team following an offseason trade to the Florida Panthers, according to ESPN. The matchup carries added significance for the Senators’ fan base and figures to draw extra attention beyond the two standings points on offer.

The Senators host the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the clubs tied in the Atlantic Division standings at 12 points apiece, according to ESPN. The Panthers enter the game on a three-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 18-8 over that span. Ottawa began the season strongly, winning five of its first six, but has dropped two of its past three, per ESPN.

At the same time, the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN, the Flyers opened the season with nine straight losses before posting back-to-back wins over 2026 playoff teams Ottawa and Colorado. The Sabres sit 4-3-2 through nine games, and ESPN notes the club has seen scoring dip to 3.00 goals per game from 3.45 last season while allowing 3.67 goals per game compared with 2.93 a year ago — issues in both goal production and suppression.

ESPN’s preview highlights the emotional backdrop in Ottawa, where the circumstances of Tkachuk’s departure created lingering hard feelings despite his early success with the franchise. The Patriots-Panthers game figure to be closely watched for the reception Tkachuk receives as much as the on-ice matchup, according to ESPN.

Fans can follow both games through the NHL streaming hub and the ESPN App, according to ESPN. The network previews and Tuesday’s scoreboard, which included results such as San Jose 4, Montreal 3 (OT) and Toronto 6, Columbus 2, are available on ESPN’s NHL coverage for further context ahead of Wednesday’s slate.