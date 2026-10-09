Saints address slow starts, mistakes before showdown with unbeaten Vikings

The New Orleans Saints are trying to rebound from a 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons as they prepare to face the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Defensive end Chase Young said Wednesday the team should be upset and that he has been pleased with how teammates have responded during the shortened week. “You should be upset,” Young said. “We didn’t play to our standard… I hope you mad.”

Early mistakes were costly against Atlanta. The Saints allowed 205 rushing yards, including a 59-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson three plays into the game, and managed just 50 rushing yards as a team. That lack of a ground game has accompanied slow starts: New Orleans has the third-fewest first-quarter points this season (six) while scoring 39 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the NFL lead with Buffalo and Denver.

Tight end Juwan Johnson pointed to the Vikings’ defense as a major challenge, noting Minnesota ranks 18th in scoring on offense but features the league’s best scoring defense and a top pass rush. “They bring a large amount of exotic blitzes, exotic looks,” Johnson said, adding the Saints must exploit gaps and execute better. Wide receiver Chris Olave called Minnesota “one of the best teams in the NFL” and warned of the team’s stunts and blitzes.

The Saints’ offensive approach has been affected by trailing early. Quarterback Tyler Shough has attempted 180 passes through four games, the second-most in franchise history over that span behind Drew Brees’ 191 attempts in 2012. New Orleans has rushed for more than 100 yards only once this season, and the defense has allowed 32 points per game, the most in the league.

Shough stressed the need to eliminate avoidable errors. “You can’t have turnovers early in the game, and then we’ve got to be able to go down there and score,” he said. Johnson said fixing the slow-start problem does not require massive changes in practice, emphasizing execution and limiting mistakes as the Saints head into a decisive matchup against an unbeaten opponent.