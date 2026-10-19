Saints aim to build on gritty 34-27 win as they head to Paris

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 34-27 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, but the postgame mood was muted. A video of coach Kellen Moore handing out game balls captured players clapping and cheering while the overall atmosphere remained subdued after a win that required a late defensive stop to seal.

New Orleans appeared in control for much of the day, leading 34-10 with 11:30 remaining and starting to remove several starters. A fumble by CJ Donaldson allowed the Giants back into the contest, and the Saints yielded three touchdowns in the final seven minutes before stopping New York at the Saints’ 14-yard line to secure the result.

“Most important thing in this league is that you got the win,” safety Justin Reid said, adding that the team must avoid taking its foot off the gas and continue to improve. Team captain and guard David Edwards urged teammates in the locker room to use the victory as a starting point as New Orleans prepares for its Week 7 trip to Paris to face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Saints flew to France immediately after the Giants game. The NFL said the Paris game remains scheduled despite protests and civil unrest in France over the past month; players reported receiving a security briefing before departure and said they will take precautions while sightseeing early in the week.

New Orleans is treating the international trip as a chance to reset and spend time together, Moore said. Offensively the Saints continue to address issues that have hampered consistency — an inconsistent kicking game, a struggling run game and shaky offensive-line play that contributed to quarterback Tyler Shough breaking two bones in his left hand. Shough has posted season lows in passing yards in the two complete games since the injury, but he threw three touchdowns against the Giants and called the victory a “good stepping stone” to build on.