Michael Thomas has cemented himself as one of, if not the most dominant receiver in football. His 11th catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans was his 144th of the season, breaking the previous record of 143 catches in a single season set by Marvin Harrison in 2002. Over the past 17 seasons, no other receiver had come within six catches of the record.

HISTORY MADE ⚜️@Cantguardmike has broken Marvin Harrison's single-season catch record with 144 receptions! pic.twitter.com/cDQ5PfclI9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2019

Thomas added on to his new record two plays later with a two-yard touchdown reception. He now has 145 catches with one more game to go.

Thomas has had one of the best seasons in recent memory for a receiver. He entered this week with 1,552 receiving yards, 213 more than the next highest ranked receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Sunday marked his ninth game this season with double digit receptions and his sixth time grabbing more than 11 passes. In addition to the single-season catches record, Thomas also surpassed Randy Moss for most receiving yards through a player’s first four seasons (5,396) and Antonio Brown for most receptions over two seasons (265).

It’s even more impressive considering he was without Drew Brees for six games. With one game left to go and the Saints still in a heated playoff race, expect Thomas to continue to dominate through season’s end.