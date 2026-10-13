Saints’ offense falters at home; eye reset on road vs. Giants

New Orleans’ offense has produced nine straight quarters of poor play at the Caesars Superdome this season, and coach Kellen Moore, starting quarterback Tyler Shough and the rest of the Saints are hoping to hit the reset button away from home. The 1-4 Saints travel to face the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, then will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL’s first game in Paris on Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Center Erik McCoy said the offense has “hit a sputtering block” over the past three games and called the Vikings performance “S—ty performance wise” after New Orleans’ 23-13 Week 5 loss. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele said the unit “wasn’t on the same page” against Minnesota, adding that different players expected different looks and that the miscommunication was a “whole team effort.” Saints owner Gayle Benson called the loss to Atlanta on Oct. 5 “truly disappointing” and urged the team to honor former quarterback Drew Brees’ legacy by upholding established standards.

The slump dates back to the Week 3 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and team statistics have worsened with each subsequent defeat. New Orleans has turned the ball over eight times since the fourth quarter of the Raiders game. The Saints have rushed for 55 yards or fewer in their past two games and passed for just 96 yards against the Vikings. Defensive takeaways prevented the Week 5 defeat from becoming a larger margin.

Penalties have also been an issue: the Saints rank ninth in the league in total penalties but 24th in pre-snap infractions. Shough has been hit on 36 of his dropbacks, tied for third-most in the NFL, while playing with an injured non-throwing hand that requires a protective covering. Moore would not confirm whether the hand is broken but said “he’s doing OK” and described Shough’s status as a day-to-day matter.

Shough endured a career-worst start against the Vikings in passing yards and passer rating, threw two interceptions and rushed for nine yards, though teammates expressed confidence in his ability to rebound. With two road games ahead, the Saints seek to determine whether they will recapture the second-half form briefly displayed in Weeks 1 and 2 or continue the slide McCoy described.