Saints quote Shedeur Sanders in social post after OT win as Week 9 trolls pile up

The New Orleans Saints leaned on a familiar legal maxim in a social media post after edging the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime. The team captioned its post with a line from the U.S. Miranda Warning — “Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law” — and quoted Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, using an image of players doing Sanders’ signature celebration.

Sanders started for Cleveland with Deshaun Watson inactive after suffering a concussion. Making his first start of the season, Sanders had been asked about the Saints’ defense and replied with a grin: “I’ve seen a lot. When I smile just know that means something.” The Browns attempted a two-point conversion after a touchdown late in the extra period, but New Orleans stopped the try to secure the victory.

Week 9 produced several other notable social-media jabs. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Commanders 20-13 as Myles Garrett, playing alongside Aaron Donald for the first time, recorded three sacks and a forced fumble. Wide receiver Puka Nacua finished with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. The Rams referenced a 1976 “Schoolhouse Rock!” segment titled “I’m Just A Bill,” posting a stylized bill that read “Rams” with a caption reading, “It’s just a dub!”

The New York Giants notched a 19-11 road win at Philadelphia — the franchise’s first road victory against the Eagles since 2013, according to ESPN Research. The game featured 463 combined yards and only two touchdowns. New York’s defense had seven sacks, its most in a game since Week 13 in 2024, with rookie linebacker Arvell Reese producing three of those sacks. The Giants’ social content included a split cheesesteak image, bald eagle memes and a clip of LeBron James.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid as Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, two to Tee Higgins; Ja’Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 115 yards and a score. Cincinnati’s posts leaned into the Spain setting, sharing an image of a bengal with falling feathers captioned “Sundays in Spain >” and “No Fly Zone,” and creating a “W” from a churro. The Dallas Cowboys rallied for a 27-23 win at Indianapolis, responding to a late Colts field goal with a 46-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Ryan Flournoy and a four-play drive capped by a Javonte Williams touchdown; the Cowboys added a race car emoji in a nod to the host city.