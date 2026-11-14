Sakamoto’s stoppage-time strike gives Japan 3-2 win over Brazil in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Japan snatched a dramatic last-gasp 3-2 victory over Brazil at the National Stadium on Saturday, exacting some form of revenge for their World Cup loss to the same opponents, according to the match report. The fixture, the glamour tie of The Mizuho Blue Challenge, drew 38,688 spectators.

Japan sprang into a two-goal lead inside 19 minutes. In the 15th, Ritsu Dōan played a precise pass to Takefusa Kubo, who raced down the right and drilled a shot past Pedro Morisco at the near post. Four minutes later, after Daizen Maeda had wasted two good chances, Shuto Nakano reached the byline and cut the ball back to an unmarked Keito Nakamura, who placed his finish into the bottom corner.

Brazil began to fight back before halftime, inspired by Vinícius Júnior. He pulled one back three minutes after the half-hour mark, unleashing a piledriver into the top corner after some bright play down the right. Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki had earlier produced a one-on-one save to deny Estêvão Willian, and he made further stops to deny Estêvão and Raphinha either side of the interval.

With momentum shifting, Vinícius struck again with 15 minutes remaining. Receiving the ball from a short corner by Bruno Guimarães, he worked space and curled an effort in off the post. Brazil almost took the lead in the 80th minute when a long-range strike from Endrick beat Suzuki but rebounded off the bar.

The match appeared destined for a draw before a frantic finish. In the first minute of added time, Kaishu Sano advanced into the final third and Kōki Ogawa miscued a cross, leaving the ball at the edge of the box. Kodai Sano’s shot was blocked but fell to Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who lifted his finish over Morisco to win it. Brazil were unhappy with what they believed had been a foul in the build-up, and their remonstrations boiled over during the closing stages, according to the match report.