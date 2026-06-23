Mohamed Salah has emerged as the most decorated Egyptian player of his generation, starring for Liverpool, shattering goalscoring records and collecting multiple trophies at Anfield, according to the source. The forward’s decade at Merseyside and his standing as a global star have cemented his status as an undisputed club legend, even amid tensions with the Liverpool hierarchy over the past 18 months.

On the international stage, however, Salah’s résumé has long featured a notable gap when compared with Egypt’s greats. The source notes Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa, Essam El-Hadary, Emad Moteab, Gedo and Ahmed Fathy built their reputations on continental club success and landmark performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, a level of national-team triumph Salah had not matched.

Salah has reached two AFCON finals, in 2017 and 2021, only to finish runner-up to Cameroon and Senegal respectively, the source reports. Across five Nations Cup tournaments he has 11 goals in 25 matches — a total the source says equals Sadio Mané and Didier Drogba — including four knockout-stage strikes (against Ghana in 2017, Morocco in 2021, and Benin and Ivory Coast in 2025).

Where Salah has closed a long-standing national-team void is in World Cup qualification. The source describes his role in ending Egypt’s 28-year absence from the tournament as his greatest achievement with the national team, highlighted by a 94th-minute penalty against Congo-Brazzaville in October 2017 that sealed qualification. The 2018 finals, however, were affected by a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid; the source says he was rushed back and produced only a consolation goal against hosts Russia and an opener in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia as Egypt lost all three group matches.

In the 2026 tournament, Salah produced a lively showing as Egypt recovered from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1, the source reports. He scored Egypt’s second with a left-footed finish after an exchange with Mostafa Ziko and supplied the corner that allowed substitute Trezeguet to head home the third. The source adds that New Zealand are ranked 84th in the world.