Salary-cap draft strategy: assemble multiple superstars within a $200 budget

Salary-cap drafts allow combinations of elite players that would be nearly impossible in a traditional snake format. Examples cited include pairing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Victor Wembanyama or combining Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry — possibilities that salary-cap formats make feasible by letting managers allocate money rather than draft slots.

According to ESPN, each manager in an ESPN salary-cap draft begins with a $200 budget to construct a roster. Default settings typically provide 13 roster spots, which works out to a bit more than $15 per slot. Instead of fixed turns, managers rotate nominations and the highest bidder when the clock expires acquires the nominated player. The piece quotes colleague John Cregan: “your reign as manager begins with a wad of fake cash, a couple of hours to kill, and an empty roster to stock.”

Preparation matters more in salary drafts than in snake drafts because average salary replaces average draft position as the key gauge of value. The article recommends establishing price ranges for targets and grouping players into pricing tiers. Those tiers help decide when to spend big on star talent and when to accumulate depth, since one can purchase multiple mid-tier players or a pair of top-tier options.

Category-driven planning is also advised. Managers should prepare lists of players who contribute in specific statistical areas: the article highlights Cason Wallace as an underrated source of steals and Myles Turner as a source of blocks without hurting free-throw efficiency. It recommends assembling top targets by position and statistical strength to ensure roster balance across scoring categories.

Being nimble during the live draft is essential because each draft room behaves like its own market. Values can swing from one room to another; a player might sell for significantly less than expected in one session and trigger a bidding war in another. With tiered targets and category lists in hand, managers are positioned to pounce on players who appear undervalued in that particular salary environment.