Saleh, Titans emphasize process ahead of Week 1 meeting with former team

Schedule makers opened the season with a familiar narrative: Robert Saleh will face his old team when the Tennessee Titans host the New York Jets in Week 1 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, according to Titans reporter Turron Davenport and Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

Saleh was fired by the Jets after a 2-3 start in 2024. The coach, who had been preparing for his third season opener in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury four snaps into the game, is now Tennessee’s head coach after being hired in January. The Titans enter the season following back-to-back three-win campaigns.

New York’s roster and staff have undergone sweeping change since Saleh’s departure; only 14 holdovers from his era remain on the Jets’ sideline, including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, while the defense he built — which peaked in 2022 by ranking fourth in scoring — has largely been dismantled, with only four defenders still in place, most notably Jamien Sherwood and Will McDonald IV, Davenport and Cimini reported.

Saleh has downplayed any lingering ill will. “New York is still a special place,” he said. “They gave me my first opportunity as a head coach. Our desire to win Week 1, to beat the Jets, is because it’s Week 1 and nothing more. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I don’t hold grudges.” He has urged his players to focus on process and preparation rather than personal feelings.

The Titans’ staff includes several former Jets: cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, safeties coach Marquand Manuel and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. Players on Tennessee’s roster who previously played in New York include defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson II, Jacob Martin, Solomon Thomas and John Franklin-Myers, along with safety Tony Adams; practice-squad veterans Michael Carter and Jalyn Holmes also have Jets ties, Davenport and Cimini noted.

Players offered mixed reactions to the matchup. Adams said taking the game personally “would cloud my judgment,” while Johnson called the Jets “just another thing in the way of what we want to do.” Martin acknowledged a different stance: “It’s always personal for me,” he said. Both teams now must turn the months of anticipation into preparation for Sunday’s opener.